After Myanmar earthquake, resistance group announces partial ceasefire for 2 weeks
Mar 29, 2025 11:41 PM IST
The People's Defense Force (PDF) will implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations starting Sunday
Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, which coordinates the popular struggle against the ruling military, has announced a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts. Myanmar's resistance group National Unity Government has announced a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts.(AP)
An announcement issued Saturday night said its armed wing, the People's Defense Force (PDF) will implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations starting Sunday in earthquake-affected areas.
It said it would “collaborate with the UN and non-governmental organizations to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps,” in the areas it controls.
