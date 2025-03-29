After Myanmar earthquake, resistance group announces partial ceasefire for 2 weeks

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, which coordinates the popular struggle against the ruling military, has announced a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts. Myanmar's resistance group National Unity Government has announced a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts.(AP)

An announcement issued Saturday night said its armed wing, the People's Defense Force (PDF) will implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations starting Sunday in earthquake-affected areas.

It said it would “collaborate with the UN and non-governmental organizations to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps,” in the areas it controls.