After Pride, Budweiser again finds itself under fire for 4th July advertisement

Things are still not going well for Budweiser, the popular beer brand owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, is facing a fresh wave of backlash on social media after its Fourth of July ad was criticized as misogynistic and "disgusting." The controversy seems to stem from Bud Light's previous collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which led to boycotts of Bud Light and other brands under AB InBev.

Even though Budweiser's ad, released over three months after the Bud Light controversy, focuses on the educational scholarship program Folds of Honor, it didn't escape the anger of social media users. The 30-second ad showcases members of the U.S. armed forces discussing the program, but that didn't deter the furious replies flooding the comments section.

One user accused Budweiser of using dead soldiers in an attempt to recover from the controversies surrounding Bud Light's sponsorship of child drag shows and allegations of misogyny. It should be noted that AB InBev has not sponsored any child drag shows. However, Bud Light's sponsorship of Toronto Pride drew criticism and may have contributed to the negative sentiment toward the brand.

Critics deemed Budweiser's attempt to win back favor with beer drinkers as "too little, too late," expressing their disappointment and calling for an apology from AB InBev's CEO, Michel Doukeris. Some users responded with one-word demands for an apology, while others expressed their belief that Budweiser's collaboration with Folds of Honor was merely an attempt to save face.

Bud Light's CEO, Brendan Whitworth, had previously issued a statement addressing the controversy, emphasizing the brand's intention to bring people together and not divide them. However, Budweiser has yet to publicly address the recent criticism or issue an apology.

The backlash against Bud Light, Budweiser, AB InBev, and Mulvaney extended beyond Twitter, with YouTube users also voicing their discontent. Harsh comments have been flooding in since the Fourth of July ad was posted on YouTube, with some expressing a complete rejection of the morally bankrupt company and calling for its banishment.

Many of the critical comments referenced AB InBev's recent decline in profits, potentially influenced by the boycotts. Sales figures showed a significant year-over-year decline of 31.3 percent compared to 2022, indicating the financial impact of the backlash against the brand.

