Home / It's Viral / Memes on employee peeing in Budweiser beer flood Twitter. What’s the truth?

Memes on employee peeing in Budweiser beer flood Twitter. What’s the truth?

The news about employee peeing in Budweiser beer is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a Budweiser related meme shared on Twitter. The news, however, is fake.
The image shows a Budweiser related meme shared on Twitter. The news, however, is fake. (Twitter/@HumourwalaHuman)
         

Unless you’re staying away from social media - let us know how you’re pulling off that amazing feat, by the way - you may have seen tons of Budweiser related memes flooding the Internet. In fact, the hashtag #Budweiser is also trending on Twitter. People started sharing the posts after a report claimed that an employee of the beer manufacturing company revealed that he has been peeing into the beer tanks for the last 12 years.

Before you cringe in disgust and try remembering all the times you have had this beer, let us ease your tension, the news is fake. The report which created all the hullaballoo, quoted information published in an article titled “Budweiser employee acknowledges having been pissing into beer tanks for 12 years,” on a site named Foolish Humor. The ‘about us’ section of the site clearly mentions, “This website is a humorous page whose sole purpose is entertainment. The content of Foolish Humor is fiction and does not correspond to reality.”

Now that the air is clear about the fake news, let’s entertain you with some of the memes we have collected. Chances are these posts will make you laugh out loud.

They also published another fictitious article in which they claimed that CO of Budweiser Brewery’s Fort Collins division “openly acknowledged” that “employees of its staff have been pissing into their beer tanks in recent years.”

Budweiser is yet to comment on the social media buzz created by these fictitious articles.

