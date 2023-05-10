After quitting Fox News, Tucker Carlson to ‘soon’ relaunch his show on Twitter

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was taken off the air by the network last month, said on Tuesday he would relaunch his show on Twitter "soon."

Tucker Carlson(AFP)

Carlson said in a video message posted to Twitter that he would "bring some other things too which we will tell you about" later.

Fox News Media and its top-rated host agreed to part ways last month, shortly after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role.

The outspoken Carlson embraced conservative issues and delivered his views with a style that made his prime-time show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the highest-rated cable news program in the key 25-to-54 age demographic on the most-watched U.S. cable news network.

