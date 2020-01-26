e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / After racist graffiti attack, Gurdwara in US organises open house for awareness

After racist graffiti attack, Gurdwara in US organises open house for awareness

On January 13, the priest of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale saw words “White Power” and a swastika graffitied onto the sign out front and informed police.

world Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
A Gurdwara in the US state of California has organised an open house and welcomed hundreds of people in a bid to spread awareness about the religion
A Gurdwara in the US state of California has organised an open house and welcomed hundreds of people in a bid to spread awareness about the religion(Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib/Facebook)
         

A Gurdwara in the US state of California has organised an open house and welcomed hundreds of people in a bid to spread awareness about the religion, weeks after it was defaced with a swastika graffiti in an apparent hate crime.

On January 13, the priest of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale saw words “White Power” and a swastika graffitied onto the sign out front and informed police.

On Saturday, members of the minority community welcomed hundreds of people from different backgrounds, religions and races to an open house and lunch to reject the hate-fuelled message, The Sacramento Bee news website reported.

“To see everyone come here in solidarity, shoulder to shoulder, is very uplifting. It’s very encouraging. We are one,” a community member, Jashan Singh, told the people.

Donning turban, the community members welcomed people and served them vegetarian food including Chana Sabji (gram gravy) and Daal (lentil).

In California, there are about 300,000 Sikhs, according to the local temple, and about 40,000 in the Sacramento Valley alone, the report said.

The open house was organised to educate people about Sikhism and their religious practices.

Open house organiser Dimple Bhullar said: “We just want to make sure everyone knows who we are welcoming them and educating them”.

Bhullar said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are investigating the case of vandalism.

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bara had criticised the vandalism, saying “I strongly condemn the racist graffiti spray painted at a Sikh house of worship in Orangevale”.

In a statement, Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund, the oldest Sikh American civil rights and advocacy organisation, had condemned the hate speech that defaced the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale.

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin’: China’s top scientist
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
‘Violence doesn’t solve problems’: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Republic Day
‘Violence doesn’t solve problems’: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Republic Day
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news