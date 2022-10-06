After strife with Zelensky, Elon Musk tweets: 'War is the ultimate Supreme Court'

Just two days after billionaire Elon Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had an ugly spat on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has once again sparked a controversy with his latest tweet: “War is the ultimate Supreme Court.” His tweet is being interpreted as a sign of support for Russia's aggression in its neighbouring country by several social media users. However, Musk maintains that he has, and will, always support Ukraine.

War is the ultimate Supreme Court — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Musk, a prolific social media user, recently put up a poll on Twitter on the Russia-Ukraine war, proposing a UN-supervised election in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex. Zelensky, in response to Musk’s poll, posted his own poll asking users if they liked the world's richest person more when he supported Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Elon Musk - who has been engaged in a Twitter takeover deal saga since April - received a massive backlash for his series of tweets on the Ukraine war on Tuesday. This time too, his followers criticised him in the comments, some even advising him to delete the tweet.

On the war front, Ukraine on Thursday said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two. Meanwhile, the European Union has approved a fresh package of sanctions against Russia that includes a price cap on oil sales.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON