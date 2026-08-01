Air India resumes 10 weekly flights between India and Canada

Air India has resumed 10 flights a week between Toronto and New Delhi after curtailing its operations due to the war between the United States and Iran. Air India is using its new wide-bodied Boeing aircraft on these routes and also adding more options to Mumbai.

Air India’s new wide-bodies aircraft which began servicing the Toronto-New Delhi route on Saturday. (Air India)

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The first flight using Air India’s new B787-9 began between Toronto and New Delhi on Saturday, restoring the daily service between the two cities. Seven of the ten weekly flights Air India on the route will use the new aircraft, “bringing the airline’s all-new cabin product and onboard experience to Canada for the first time and significantly elevating passenger experience”, a release said.

In addition, it announced the expansion of its Canada operations for the Winter 2026-27 season with a new non-stop service between Toronto and Mumbai, and increasing overall capacity between the two countries to by 4,400 seats each month.

In the 2026-27 winter season, AI will run 20 flights each week from Canada to India, including 10 weekly from Toronto to Delhi, thrice weekly from Toronto to Mumbai, and seven weekly from Vancouver to Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} “Canada is one of Air India’s most important international markets with deep people-to-people connections driving strong demand for travel, particularly during the festive and holiday season. The launch of our seasonal Toronto-Mumbai service this Winter will provide travellers more choice and convenience at a time when many are travelling to reunite with family and friends,” Air India’s chief commercial officer Nipun Aggarwal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Canada is one of Air India’s most important international markets with deep people-to-people connections driving strong demand for travel, particularly during the festive and holiday season. The launch of our seasonal Toronto-Mumbai service this Winter will provide travellers more choice and convenience at a time when many are travelling to reunite with family and friends,” Air India’s chief commercial officer Nipun Aggarwal said. {{/usCountry}}

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The airline had temporarily reduced frequencies to five weekly flights linking Toronto and Delhi between June and July owing to “unprecedented fuel prices and broader geopolitical developments” that affected flight operating conditions, a late July release had noted.

“Canada is home to one of the world’s largest and most vibrant Indian diaspora communities, and Toronto has long been one of Air India’s most important international gateways,” Campbell Wilson, Air India’s CEO and managing director, had said.

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