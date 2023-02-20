Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Air raid sirens heard as Biden walks next to Zelensky during Ukraine visit: Report

Air raid sirens heard as Biden walks next to Zelensky during Ukraine visit: Report

world news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky coming out of a church when the sirens rang out.

US President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (AFP)
AFP |

Air raid sirens rang out on Monday during US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv, AFP journalists saw.

Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky coming out of a church when the sirens rang out, without causing any panic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP