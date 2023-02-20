Home / World News / $500 million in weapons, ammo for Ukraine, says Biden on surprise Kyiv visit

$500 million in weapons, ammo for Ukraine, says Biden on surprise Kyiv visit

world news
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Biden's visit came ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion - it was on February 24 last year that Vladimir Putin launched "special military operations" in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

US President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv. His visit came ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion - it was on February 24 last year that Vladimir Putin launched "special military operations" in Ukraine. In a statement, Biden said he is in Kyiv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirm his "unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity". Zelensky hailed Biden's surprise visit as a key sign of support nearly one year after Russia invaded. "Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelensky was quoted by AFP.

Uniformed Ukrainian military officers lined the street as the two leaders laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance for the fallen heroes of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Biden promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine and vowed Washington's "unflagging commitment" in defending Ukraine's territorial integrity. “We will announce $500 million in aid to Ukraine. This will consist of javelins, howitzers, and artillery ammunition. Later, we will announce additional sanctions against companies which are trying to back Russia,” Biden said in Kyiv.

Also read | Air raid sirens heard as Biden walks next to Zelensky during Ukraine visit: Report

In a series of tweets, Biden further underlined: “As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

He also used the opportunity to attack Putin. "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

"Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure."

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko in a tweet welcomed Biden: “Yes, confirmed @POTUSin #Kyiv. Welcome Mr President! Looking forward to the announcements following the air raid sirens experience (sic).”

Biden will arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

He has insisted the US will continue to back Ukraine for "as long as it takes". The Biden administration has provided some USD 30 billion in security aid since Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, initiating the largest ground war in Europe since World War II – one that already has cost his country and Ukraine hundreds of thousands of casualties.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out