Air raid sirens heard as Biden walks next to Zelensky during Ukraine visit: Report
Published on Feb 20, 2023 04:07 PM IST
Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky coming out of a church when the sirens rang out.
AFP |
Air raid sirens rang out on Monday during US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv, AFP journalists saw.
Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky coming out of a church when the sirens rang out, without causing any panic.
