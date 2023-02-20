Home / World News / Air raid sirens heard as Biden walks next to Zelensky during Ukraine visit: Report

Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky coming out of a church when the sirens rang out.

US President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (AFP)
AFP |

Air raid sirens rang out on Monday during US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv, AFP journalists saw.

Biden was next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky coming out of a church when the sirens rang out, without causing any panic.

