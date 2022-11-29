Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air raid warnings issued across all Ukraine

world news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 04:39 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Air raid alerts were issued across all Ukraine on Tuesday following warnings by Ukrainian officials

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut.(AFP)
Reuters |

Air raid alerts were issued across all Ukraine on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of any new Russian missile strikes.

The capital Kyiv sounded the all clear, but Ukrainian officials called for caution following a warning by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russia could be preparing new attacks almost a week after the last big wave of missile strikes.

"Last time, the Russians also disguised the strike as a training flight...Let's see," Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, said.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
