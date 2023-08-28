Airspace shut, planes grounded flying to and from UK amid ‘network failure’

Air traffic controllers across the UK are experiencing a technical fault - with one airline reporting "network-wide failure". Passengers on airlines outside of the UK have been told that air traffic control network is down and their flight will be delayed, Sky News reported. Travelers at Heathrow Airport in London.(AP)

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said, "We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Loganair posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays. If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport."

Easyjet passengers were told that the issue was currently affecting all flights due to fly in or out of the UK.

“We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace. We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume. If you are already onboard one of our places waiting to take off then our crew will keep you updated. If you are in one of our airports waiting to board then please continue to check the flight information screens in the terminals. Whilst this disruption is outside of our control we sincerely apologise for the disruption to your travel plans today," the company said.

UK broadcaster Gabby Logan who was caught up in the disruption tweeted, “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”

