Albania, Iran offer temporary refuge as thousands of Afghans flee Taliban siege

With the Taliban taking over the reins in Afghanistan, some countries have started offering temporary refuge to people fleeing the borders of the war-torn nation. Earlier on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country along with thousands of other citizens and foreigners as the militant Islamic outfit entered Kabul.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said more than 550,000 people in Afghanistan have fled their homes due to the conflict since the beginning of 2021 and about 1,26,000 people have been displaced since July until August 9, the Associated Press reported. The agency however said that the displacement was largely internal.

Here is a look at the some countries that have offered temporary refuge to Afghan citizens as the Taliban move close to assuming power.

Albania

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama on Sunday said the country is ready to temporarily host hundreds of refugees bound for the United States. “NATO member Albania is ready to shoulder its share of the burden,” he said on his Facebook page. “Washington has already asked Albania to consider the possibility of serving as a transit country for a number of Afghan political immigrants whose final destination would be the United States,” he added.

Iran

Iran, which shares a border with Afghanistan, has set up camps in three provinces along the border to provide temporary refuge to fleeing Afghans. “Camps have been built in border areas in three provinces,” Reuters reported, citing an interview by interior ministry official Hossein Qasemi.

Canada

On Sunday, Canada suspended diplomatic operations in Afghanistan citing the security situation. It also said it would reopen its embassy if the situation allowed its staff to be safe. On Friday, the country had announced that it would take in 20,000 vulnerable people, who face direct threat from the Taliban.

Qatar

The US government is in talks with Qatar to draft an agreement to temporarily house thousands of Afghan refugees who worked with the US troops, ANI reported.

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would work with Pakistan to help stabilise the situation in Afghanistan to prevent a new flood of refugees. “Turkey is facing a growing migratory wave of Afghans transiting through Iran. We will continue efforts to enable the return of stability in the region, beginning with Afghanistan,” AFP quoted Erdogan as saying, alongside his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.