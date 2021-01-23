IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Alexei Navalny's wife says detained at Moscow protest
world news

Alexei Navalny's wife says detained at Moscow protest

"Apologies for the poor quality. Very bad light in the police van," she wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo, after thousands of Navalny supporters joined nationwide demonstrations against the Kremlin.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen on board a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Vasilyeva/Files(REUTERS)

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said Saturday she was detained at an anti-government demonstration in Moscow called by her husband.

"Apologies for the poor quality. Very bad light in the police van," she wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo, after thousands of Navalny supporters joined nationwide demonstrations against the Kremlin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP