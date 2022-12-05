Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Ali Daei: Report

Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Ali Daei: Report

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 06:50 PM IST

Ali Daei: Ali Daei's 109 goals at international level were long unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him.

Ali Daei: Former Iranian footballer Ali Daei is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Iran has sealed a jewellery shop and restaurant belonging to football legend Ali Daei, after he backed protesters' calls for strikes this week, local media reported. Ali Daei's 109 goals at international level were long unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him.

ISNA news agency reported that the former player's shop and restaurant in Tehran had been ordered shut.

Read more: 'En Quarts!': Emmanuel Macron rejoices as France reaches FIFA quarter-finals

"Following the cooperation with anti-revolutionary groups in cyberspace to disrupt peace and business of the market, a judicial order was issued to seal Noor Jewellery Gallery," ISNA reported.

It said a restaurant linked to Ali Daei had also been ordered shut but gave no details about it. Last week Ali Daei said he had been targeted by threats after backing the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini died in custody on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged violation of the country's strict dress code for women. The protests have continued for almost three months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP