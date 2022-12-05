'En Quarts!': Emmanuel Macron rejoices as France reaches FIFA quarter-finals

As France made its way to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 match in Qatar, French president Emmanuel Macron celebrated the country's victory with a photo of strikers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

“En quarts!” tweeted Emmanuel Macron which means in the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappe netted two goals in the match bringing his tally of FIFA World Cup goals to 8. Mbappe also leads the Golden Boot standings for the 2022 World Cup with five goals.

“Ooo la la. Kylian Mbappe bangs it in for his 4th goal in the World Cup and he's now the tournament's top scorer,” former England striker and football pundit Gary Lineker tweeted.

Olivier Giroud scripted history by scoring his 52nd goal for the France national football team, beating Thierry Henry's record, giving his team a lead against Poland by scoring a goal just before half-time.

“Olivier has always been an important player. Even if four years ago with the title he didn't score - he was always important,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

France will now face England in the quarter-finals match on December 11.

