Home / World News / Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to China after year-long absence: Report

Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to China after year-long absence: Report

Reuters |
Mar 27, 2023 02:27 PM IST

Once one of the country's most outspoken businessmen, he retreated from the public limelight in late 2020 after criticising China's regulatory system.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday, ending a more than year-long sojourn overseas that was viewed by industry as reflecting the sober mood of China's private businesses.

Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma.(AP)
Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma.(AP)

Ma, one of China's best known entrepreneurs, left mainland China in late 2021 and has been seen in photographs in Japan, Australia and Thailand in the months since.

Also read: Jack Ma-backed Ant Group to reduce its stake in Paytm: Report

Once one of the country's most outspoken businessmen, he retreated from the public limelight in late 2020 after criticising China's regulatory system that was later blamed for triggering a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown by Beijing.

While Chinese authorities said in recent months they had ended the crackdown and would look for ways to support the private sector, Chinese entrepreneurs said they saw Ma's decision to stay overseas as a factor hindering confidence.

Alibaba shares in Hong Kong rose more than 4% after the SCMP report was published.

The SCMP report did not state when Ma had returned to China but said, citing sources, that he visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou, the home of Alibaba and financial technology firm Ant Group.

It added that he returned to China after a brief stop in Hong Kong.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The school, Yungu Education, on Monday said on its WeChat account that Ma had visited its premises and posted photographs as well as a video of the Alibaba founder at the school.

Ma also recently relinquished control over Ant Group, a Chinese fintech giant, in an overhaul that seeks to draw a line under a wider regulatory crackdown.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jack ma china
jack ma china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out