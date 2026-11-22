Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, has been at the centre of an alleged Chinese spy and suspected chip smuggling row ever since ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair. However, a 52-year-old Chinese national has now reportedly emerged as a key behind-the-scenes player.

Alice Huang's alleged affair with Jensen Huang triggered a spree of investigations into Nvidia's chip dealings and the suspected chip smuggling to China. (Reuters) more less

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The United States suspected Alice Huang of being a Chinese spy, a claim that has been dismissed by Beijing. The entire row related to her and the affair with Jensen Huang led to his exit from Nvidia, triggering multiple investigations into the company's chip deals, Megaspeed and other related links.

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In this entire suspected spy-and-chip-smuggling scene, a new face has entered. Chinese national Li Ming, who's currently out on bail in Singapore, was a central operator of a network of companies that smuggled restricted Nvidia AI chips into China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Among these companies was Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was a managing director. Li was reportedly involved neck-deep in Megaspeed's activities and was also a part of their major decisions. Meanwhile, he also played a key role in other companies trading Nvidia chips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among these companies was Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was a managing director. Li was reportedly involved neck-deep in Megaspeed's activities and was also a part of their major decisions. Meanwhile, he also played a key role in other companies trading Nvidia chips. {{/usCountry}}

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The surfacing of new, previously unknown connections, such as Li Ming's, shows that the efforts to help China close the gap in the AI race went far beyond the Megaspeed row.

In February 2025, Li, along with others, was charged with fraud in Singapore in connection with an alleged transhipment of Nvidia chips, according to the report. Several other companies had been named in the case, but not Megaspeed.

How Li Ming routed Nvidia chips to China

Li allegedly purchased computer servers equipped with Nvidia chips on the pretext that the hardware was for his local firm, Luxuriate Your Life. However, it was all a lie, alleged prosecutors in Singapore. Instead, he shipped those servers to Malaysia, from where they were later moved to an unknown third location.

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By the time charges were filed in Singapore, Li had been working with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, for years, the WSJ report said. Alice and her husband then set up a cloud-computing joint venture, Century Longteng, in 2021, according to Chinese corporate registry records cited by the report.

Two years later, in January 2023, Li appeared in a photo on social media showing him visiting a Shanghai AI equipment company. The post referred to Li as Century Longteng's chief strategy officer.

ALSO READ | As Alice Huang pursued Nvidia chips, her husband built a $9 billion China data-center empire

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At the time, the Biden administration had just curbed sales of Nvidia's semiconductors to China. However, Chinese tech companies' sudden demand for the world's best AI chips had two possible reasons. One, to legally access Nvidia computing abroad—a logistically difficult move that requires transferring large amounts of data across borders. Second, to smuggle hardware into China.

Li, along with Alice Huang and Kang Wei, began setting up partners in Southeast Asia to bring advanced computing power to Chinese consumers, people familiar with the business said, according to the WSJ. They acquired a Chinese video game company's Singapore unit and renamed it Megaspeed, with Alice Huang listed as a company director.

Then, Megaspeed told Nvidia that Chinese tech giant Alibaba was an anchor customer and went on to become a member of the chipmaker's cloud partner programme in November 2023. This played in Megaspeed's favour as the partner status allowed the company priority access to buy the latest chips.

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Megaspeed reportedly brought servers to Malaysia and provided offshore computing power to Alibaba. Some of these servers were also reportedly sent to a tech company called Century Litong in Shanghai in violation of the US export controls. Alice Huang and Kang Wei's Century Longteng was a major shareholder of Century Litong until 2024, the WSJ report said.

Alice Huang and her husband's long game

While Alice Huang was reportedly having an extramarital affair with Jensen Huang to secure access to Nvidia's advanced-computing chips, Kang was busy building a vast network of government-backed data centres across China, the WSJ had previously reported, citing a review of Chinese public records.

From 2021 to 2024, the proposed investments tied to Kang's network summed up to more than $9 billion, all with government backing.

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At the center of Kang's data-centre business was Century Longteng.

Megaspeed on Nvidia's 'no sell' list

Even though Alice Huang's Alibaba customer pitch for Megaspeed got the company priority access to Nvidia's chips, her moves were steamrolled in 2025 by the chipmaker's internal investigation.

The US Departments of Commerce and Justice recently revealed details of their probe into Megaspeed. An investigation into Megaspeed for potential export control violations was launched in 2024. In May 2025, records were requested from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed, and subsequently, in June 2025, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its internal "no-sell" list.

ALSO READ | Nvidia ‘no longer’ shipping Hopper data centre AI chips to China as US tightens export curbs

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Meanwhile, in February 2025, Singapore also launched a probe into Megaspeed and several of its senior executives over suspected false declarations involving server purchases. In this investigation, insufficient evidence of criminal offences was found in Singapore. However, Alice Huang was given a stern warning and was barred from re-entering the country.

Alice's husband, Kang Wei, was detained in Shanghai earlier this year as part of a probe into suspected stock-market manipulation, the WSJ reported.

Notably, Megaspeed clarified allegations of chip smuggling and said that Alice Huang left the firm in August 2025. It also affirmed that it conducts "legitimate and lawful business."

Jensen Huang's Nvidia exit

Jensen Huang's affairs with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, and an internal company employee, among others, cost him his 33-year-long stint at Nvidia.

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On November 12, Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive officer. The company's board said that he stepped down as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect.

Nvidia's board of directors then appointed Colette Kress, its executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. She will continue to serve in her previous roles alongside her interim office until a permanent replacement is appointed.

ALSO READ | Indian-American executive Jay Puri oversaw Nvidia chip sales to Alice Huang: Report

The chipmaker's board also launched an internal inquiry into Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, though it has already said that it doesn't believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

In view of the ongoing row, Jensen Huang also reportedly agreed to brief the US Congress next month on his affair with a suspected Chinese spy. He will appear before a joint meeting of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and China Select committees on December 1, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from the panels' chairman.

Jensen Huang reportedly accepted the congressional invitation under the threat of a possible subpoena from Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast and China panel chair John Moolenaar to compel him to show up.