“Our future guidance does not have any licensed Hopper data center products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China,” Kress said.

The company sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper data centre products to China in the third quarter, interim chief executive Colette Kress said during an earnings call with analysts on Tuesday. However, future shipments are not included in its business forecast, Bloomberg reported.

Nvidia has stopped shipping its Hopper data centre chips to China, despite receiving US government approval last year to sell a version of the processors to the country.

What do the new US restrictions on AI chip access to China cover?

What do the new US restrictions on AI chip access to China cover?

Which Nvidia Hopper chips had the US approved for sale to China?

Which Nvidia Hopper chips had the US approved for sale to China?

She did not elaborate on the reasons for ending the shipments.

The development marks a shift for Nvidia, which has spent years lobbying the US government for permission to sell its advanced AI chips to Chinese customers. Its former chief executive, Jensen Huang, had been a vocal advocate of allowing such exports.

US curbs on access to AI chips The announcement comes a day after the Trump administration moved to further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips made by companies such as Nvidia.

According to Reuters, the US Commerce Department's new rules target overseas data centres and efforts to smuggle chips into China. The restrictions cover shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power for training AI models.

The rules also introduce new requirements for overseas data centres that provide "significant volumes of computing power" to companies headquartered in China.

The move came ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Inside Nvidia's leadership crisis The latest development also comes amid a leadership shake-up at Nvidia. Huang stepped down as chief executive last week following revelations about extramarital relationships, including an alleged affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The woman is under investigation by the US government for potentially aiding China's spy agency and possibly helping smuggle chips to China. Beijing has denied attempting to spy on Huang.

Huang had previously pushed the US government to allow Nvidia to sell its advanced Blackwell chips to China. The Trump administration did not approve that request but cleared the sale of H200 processors, which belong to the Hopper generation and are two generations behind Nvidia's leading Rubin family of chips.

The board recognises that it is “living in a world” where “national security dynamics are making major changes in our marketplace,” Jones said. Nvidia's next chief executive will need to “navigate those waters very carefully,” he added.

Nvidia raises revenue forecast Despite the leadership changes and uncertainty over its China business, Nvidia on Tuesday projected quarterly revenue above market expectations and raised its sales forecast for next year.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, with a possible variation of 3% in either direction. This was higher than the average analyst estimate of $125.25 billion, according to figures compiled by LSEG.

Nvidia also beat Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue in its fiscal third-quarter results. Kress sought to reassure investors that the company remained on track following Huang's departure, describing operations as “business as usual”.

“Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week,” Kress said during the earnings call. “We've got this.”

Nvidia chairman Jones has also ruled out plans to reinstate Huang as chief executive, despite the former CEO saying he would be willing to return if asked by the board.

(With inputs from agencies)