...
...
Next Story

Alice Huang may not be a China spy, but remains a national security risk for US: Report

US president Donald Trump also told reporters that Huang's identity as a spy has not been determined.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 11:08:36 IST
Written by Danita Yadav
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has caused a stir, particularly in the United States, where officials suspected that the Megaspeed director was an intelligence asset working for China.

This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV shows Alice Huang attending a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taiwan. (AFP Photo/CTI via AFPTV)
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV shows Alice Huang attending a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taiwan. (AFP Photo/CTI via AFPTV)

However, with Jensen Huang stepping down as Nvidia CEO and a US government investigation underway, intelligence officials have expressed doubts over whether Alice Huang was spying for Beijing. Track LIVE updates on Nvidia here

According to a CNN report, an intelligence source familiar with the matter said there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang Le, Alice Huang's Chinese name, was spying for Beijing.

Deep Dive

Has the US government determined that Alice Huang was spying for China?

No. US officials have said there is insufficient evidence to establish that Alice Huang was spying for Beijing, and the investigation has reached no conclusion about who she is. The possibility of links to Chinese intelligence has not been ruled out.

Why is Alice Huang considered a national security risk if she has not been proven to be a spy?

Officials have raised concerns about her access to Jensen Huang and, by extension, US President Donald Trump. Her role at Megaspeed is also under scrutiny because the company was investigated over suspected diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China.

What action did Singapore take against Alice Huang?

Singapore barred her from re-entering the country and gave her a stern warning after finding she had provided inaccurate information about her role at Megaspeed. Singapore said it had insufficient evidence to prosecute her and that she was not investigated for espionage.
Powered ByAsk HT

Also Read | Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid Alice Huang affair controversy

However, officials have maintained that even if she was not a spy, she could still pose a national security risk.

"There’s no, there’s no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice or by me or by Director (Kash) Patel around who she is or is not," Blanche said at a press conference on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump also told reporters that Alice Huang's alleged links to Chinese intelligence had not been established.

"Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," Trump said on Thursday.

Also Read | Trump urged Jensen Huang to fight for his job ahead of resignation as Nvidia CEO: Report

CIA sources told CNN that some officials believe the allegations against Alice Huang are "not entirely accurate and over-torqued".

However, the possibility that she had links to Chinese intelligence has not been entirely ruled out, given her access to Jensen Huang and, by extension, US President Donald Trump.

Alice Huang's role remains under scrutiny, particularly because of her position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm and a key Nvidia cloud partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Department of Justice and the Commerce Department began investigating the company in 2024 as part of a broader probe into a network of foreign shell companies suspected of diverting restricted Nvidia chips to China. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing.

China, meanwhile, has denied that Alice Huang worked as an intelligence asset for Beijing. It has accused the US of making baseless spying allegations to justify its technology restrictions against China.

Separately, Democratic Representative Jim Himes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Politico that he left a classified briefing with senior intelligence officials earlier this week still unsure about the nature of Alice Huang's relationship with the Chinese government.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Danita Yadav

Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.

jensen huangus newsus top newsnvidia corpchina
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines, and real-time coverage from key global hotspots, including the US News, Russia, Ukraine, Iran News, and the UAE News. Track developing conflicts, high-stakes diplomacy, and major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines, and real-time coverage from key global hotspots, including the US News, Russia, Ukraine, Iran News, and the UAE News. Track developing conflicts, high-stakes diplomacy, and major international events on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/Alice Huang may not be a China spy, but remains a national security risk for US: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks