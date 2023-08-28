All about Labor Day 2023 to be celebrated in the US in September

United States will celebrate Labor Day 2023 on Monday, September 4. Always observed on the first Monday of September, the federal holiday celebrates the immense contribution of workers in the US who help in the nation's progress and development. The day also commemorates the labor movement in the late 19th century which led to laws for the betterment of workers.

Americans will be enjoying, picnicking and travelling to tourist destinations during the three-day off from September 2(Saturday) to September 4(Monday). They will be seen enjoying family feasts, drinking parties and sing and dance in joy. On Monday, some people will participate in parades and athletic events.

History of Labor Day

A labor movement by workers seeking better work conditions and feasible work hours, took place in the late 19th century. It was the time of industrial revolution when workers were exploited and had to work long hours in hostile conditions.

The workers fought for their betterment and rights and formed unions. As a united force, they organised protests and demonstrations for lesser work hours and better salary.

The first Labor Day parade is considered to have taken place on September 5, 1882 when about 10000 workers took time off without payment and marched from City Hall to Union Square in New York City. Several similar parades and demonstrations followed in other parts of the United States for years to come. Many US states passed legislation, recognising the first Monday of September as a "holiday for workers".

Finally, Labor Day became an official federal holiday in the United States on June 28, 1894 when the then President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.

There is no official evidence about who proposed the idea of Labor Day holiday.

