Why Britain's PM Rishi Sunak is facing criticism ahead of trade negotiations with India during G20 summit

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to attend the G20 summit in India in September. As per reports, during his visit, Sunak will also discuss the UK-India trade negotiations in a separate bilateral meeting with India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AFP)

Ahead of the expected trade talks, Sunak is under criticism over allegations that there is a conflict of interest. According to a report by The Guardian, Indian IT company Infosys may benefit if the UK-India trade deal happens and since Sunak's wife Akshata Murty holds shares worth almost £500m in the same company, the UK's Prime Minister is facing a conflict of interest.

Darren Jones who is the Labour chair of the business and trade select committee, has requested Sunak to clear the air about their concerns over the alleged conflict of interest. The Committee members have also been pressuring the UK government to allow them to visit India for examining the conflict of interest issue.

“As the prime minister recently learned, it’s important he declares any interests properly. I expect him to do so in respect of the India trade deal too,” said Jones.

Notably, Trade secretary Kemi Badenoch had visited India recently and laid the ground for the expected trade negotiations.

Experts believe that through the trade deal, Infosys and other Indian IT companies would explore the possibility of requesting changes to UK's visa policy for easier access by the company's staff to work in the country. India is expected to demand more visas for its IT and AI sector workers, in the talks over a free-trade agreement with United Kingdom.

Alan Manning, a professor of economics at the London School of Economics, who chaired the migration advisory committee to government from 2016 to 2020 highlighted why India would focus on IT sector in the trade talks.

“Software services are one of India’s biggest export sectors, and India will be looking for opportunities to grow them in their trade deals, including with the UK," Manning was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“Often this means seeking more liberal immigration laws as these businesses are about moving people around the world. Indian IT companies, including Infosys, are already among the biggest users of the UK’s work visa system and will want to expand further. As the prime minister’s family may have a direct financial interest in any deal on immigration, he should recuse himself from this part of the negotiations to avoid any perception of conflict of interest,” added Manning.

On the conflict of interest matter, Shadow trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “it is important that he [the prime minister] is transparent about any relevant business links and his personal role in negotiations”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UK government said: “The prime minister’s interests have been declared in accordance with the normal processes.”

Reportedly, UK will seek cutting down of high tariffs imposed on goods like Scotch whisky and cars that are exported to India from there.