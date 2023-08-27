News / World News / Donald Trump's advisor warns against ‘monetary use’ of ex-president's mugshot, gets brutally trolled

Donald Trump's advisor warns against ‘monetary use’ of ex-president's mugshot, gets brutally trolled

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 27, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Netizens slammed Donald Trump's advisor Chris LaCivita for his threats and reiterated that “no one owns the rights to a mugshot”.

Donald Trump's advisor Chris LaCivita has threatened against the use of ex-president's mugshot for monetary benfits. Recently, Trump was arrested in Atlanta over his alleged role in trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia. In the Fulton County prison, Trump's mugshot was taken which he later shared on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter).

Donald Trump's 'mugshot', merchandise related to it(File/ Reuters)
LaCivita took to "X" on Friday(IST) and posted, "If you are a campaign, PAC , scammer and you try raising money off the mugshot of @realDonaldTrump and you have not received prior permission …WE ARE COMING AFTER YOU. you will NOT SCAM DONORS".

However, netizens slammed LaCivita for his threats and reiterated that "no one owns the rights to a mugshot. Mugshots are in the public domain and can be used freely". Internet users brutally trolled LaCivita for his post.

"About that. Mug shots are Public Domain for a reason," tweeted one user.

"You got community noted maroon! Read it if you can," read the comment from another account.

"Thanks for the dare, I think I’ll wrap my car with it," commented a third user.

"You think Trump owns his mug shot? HAHAHAHAHA," laughed a fourth person.

"It's a public photo," read a fifth comment.

"Prior permission from? DonDon doesn't own the rights to the mugshot. You don't own the rights to the mugshot. The Fat Don is already raising money off it," trolled a sixth user.

On Thursday, Trump became the first US president to have his mugshot taken in a prison. While sharing his mugshot on "X", Trump wrote, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!". Trump has been charged for 13 felony counts in the Georgia case.

Trump is currently the most popular candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

