Donald Trump highlights: #TrumpMugShot trends as former president shares own mugshot

Former President Donald Trump is the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. On Thursday evening, August 24, he turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

