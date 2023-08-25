News / World News / Donald Trump highlights: #TrumpMugShot trends as former president shares own mugshot
Live

Donald Trump highlights: #TrumpMugShot trends as former president shares own mugshot

Aug 25, 2023 08:40 AM IST
OPEN APP

Donald Trump turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury

Former President Donald Trump is the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. On Thursday evening, August 24, he turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Donald Trump'ss mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Donald Trump'ss mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 25, 2023 08:40 AM IST

    Donald Trump details booking experience

    Soon after landing in Newark, Donald Trump revealed that he was “treated very nicely” during his booking. "I came in, I was treated very nicely," the former president told Newsmax host Greg Kelly. "But it is what it is. I took a mug shot. I never heard the words, 'mug shot,' that wasn't — they didn't teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance." He added, “It’s a very sad experience and it’s a very sad day. For me, this is a weaponized Justice Department.”

  • Aug 25, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    Donald Trump shares his own mugshot

    Donald Trump is the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. Shortly after his mugshot went viral, the former president shared his own mushot on X (formerly Twitter)

     

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Donald Trump highlights: #TrumpMugShot trends as ex-president shares own mugshot

world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Donald Trump turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury

Donald Trump'ss mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
ByHT News Desk

Hero New Yorker rescues girl, 5, from kidnapper who sexually assaulted the child

The good Samaritan jumped into action after spotting the suspect, Franz Villa, with the girl inside 74th Street – Roosevelt Avenue station

Franz Villa was arraigned Thursday, August 24, and held on $275,000 bail (@naveencbs2ny via @CBSNewYork/X)
world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 08:11 AM IST
BySumanti Sen

Trump returns to X with mug shot and a statement; Elon Musk reacts

Trump's mug shot could be the most famous booking photo in history – it is a first for a former US president.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is shown in a police booking mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.(via Reuters)
world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 07:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Why was Donald Trump arrested? What's the Georgia election case against him?

Donald Trump was formally arrested on Thursday evening for his alleged role in overturning 2020 election in Georgia, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. June 10, 2023. (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 07:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Donald Trump first US president in history to get a mugshot as he surrenders

Donald Trump turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury

Donald Trump's mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 07:14 AM IST
BySumanti Sen

Prigozhin dies in plane crash: What happens to Wagner mercenary group now?

Yevgeny Prigozhin: Now with him believed dead, the fate of the military and commercial operations he and Wagner created for Russia across hangs in the balance.

A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia.(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 06:55 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Donald Trump arrested: Mug shot released – a first for any US president

Donald Trump, an accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result, spent 20 minutes inside Atlanta's Fulton County Jail.

This Donald Trump's mug shot was taken after his arrest.
world news
Updated on Aug 25, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Donald Trump slams ‘travesty of justice’ following Georgia arrest

Donald Trump arrested: His brisk 20-minute booking yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday in Atlanta. (AP Photo)
world news
Updated on Aug 25, 2023 06:18 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Donald Trump formally arrested on election racketeering, conspiracy charges

Donald Trump was expected to have his mug shot taken before being released on $200,000 bond.

Former President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 05:25 AM IST
AFP |

Former US President Donald Trump to be arrested in election racketeering case

Trump is accused of colluding with 18 co-defendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 04:40 AM IST
AFP |

#TrumpMugShot - Trump's surrender day sparks memes on X, here are the best ones

Former President Donald Trump's anticipated arrest and mugshot have sparked a surge of memes on social media.

Former President Donald Trump's anticipated arrest and mugshot have sparked a surge of memes on social media.(X/58bugeye)
world news
Updated on Aug 25, 2023 08:04 AM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

'You gotta show up': Nikki Haley slams Ramaswamy and Trump in Republican debate

Republican candidate Nikki Haley impresses Americans with her daring persona and fiery claims in the debate.

Americans have been left impressed with her remarks and it might just result in her winning the elections.(Reuters File Photo)
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 10:46 PM IST
ByJahanvi Sharma

Prigozhin made mistakes but achieved results: Putin on Wagner chief's death

Putin added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash'

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
world news
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 10:50 PM IST
Reuters |

‘Has great potential’: US billionaire hails India on Chandrayaan 3 landing

India became the first country to touch down on the south pole of the moon. The Chandrayaan 3 mission is on schedule and all systems are normal, as per ISRO

US investor Ray Dalio said India scores on top with a projected growth rate over the next 10 years of about 7%(Reuters file)
world news
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 09:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prince Harry's UK trip where he won't meet his father King Charles: Details

Prince Harry has "no intention" of seeing either King Charles or Prince William while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry and King Charles III are seen.
world news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 08:41 PM IST
ByMallika Soni
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out