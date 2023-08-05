All about Snoop Dogg and his family

Famous US rapper Snoop Dogg is married to wife Shante Broadus since 1997. With Shante, he shares two sons Corde and Cordell and a daughter named Cori. From a previous relationship, Snoop has another son named Julian.

Fans of Snoop have always wanted to know a bit about his family. Here is some basic information about Snoop's sons and daughter.

Corde Broadus

28-year-old Corde is the first of Snoop's children born to his wife Shante. Corde is a rapper and performs under the moniker Kalvin Love. Snoop became a grandfather in 2012 when Corde and his ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer had a baby son named Zion. Corde has two other children with his girlfriend Soraya Love, they are son Leo and daughter Elleven Love. His fourth child, a son named Kai Love died 10 days after his birth in 2019.

Cordell Broadus

Cordell is the second child born to Snoop and Shante. 26-year-old Cordell played football in high school. He went on to play for UCLA but quit the team in 2015 to pursue different creative aspirations. He has been an actor, singer and entrepreneur. His first single, “Bron and Bronny,” featured his father. He owns a taco restaurant called Bored Taco. He is a father to two children longtime girlfriend Phia Barragan.

Julian Corrie Broadus

Born to Snoop Dogg and Laurie Helmond, Julian is 25-year-old. Currently, he is the executive director of promotions for Voxel X Network, which is a company involved in the NFT and gaming space.

Cori Broadus

24-year-old Cori is the only daughter of Snoop Dogg. She is a singer and preforms under the moniker Choc. As an entrepreneur, she sells beauty products like lip gloss and shimmery body oils through her company Choc Factory, which she co-owns with her boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

“When I was a little girl, my dad used to call me 'Choc' because I was sweet and chocolate-colored. And that is what I put in my products that are handmade and filled with love and a touch of sweetness,” she told Essence in 2022.

