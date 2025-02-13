‘All hell will break loose’: Israel's warning to Hamas amid Gaza ceasefire impasse

Amid the fragile Gaza ceasefire agreement hitting an impasse, Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Hamas on Wednesday, declaring that "all hell will break loose" if the militant group fails to release hostages this weekend, as agreed under the deal. Soldiers stand on top of a tank on the Israeli side at the border with Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, on February 12, 2025. (Reuters)

Katz’s statement upped tensions as mediators scrambled to salvage the ceasefire that has paused the ongoing war in Gaza.

The ceasefire impasse was triggered by accusations from Hamas that Israel had failed to meet certain commitments under the truce, such as the delivery of aid and tents, which led to the group's decision to delay the release of hostages on Saturday.

Also Read: Netanyahu warns to end the ceasefire if Hamas fails to release hostages

There were "positive signals" the hostages would be released as planned, but that the group had yet to receive formal assurances from Israel, a news agency Associated Press report quoted Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi.

An Egyptian official involved in the talks confirmed that the two sides were close to an agreement, with Israel reportedly committing to provide additional aid, including tents and heavy equipment for Gaza. However, Israeli officials did not comment on the specifics, maintaining that they were fulfilling their obligations under the agreement, which has been in place since January 19.

The ceasefire agreement

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages taken during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which triggered the war. So far, 21 hostages have been freed, and Israel has also released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The ongoing dispute came to a head when Hamas threatened to delay the next round of hostages' release, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of resumed military action if Hamas does not comply.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu ordered additional troops to be stationed around Gaza, and Defence Minister Katz echoed US President Donald Trump’s threat that any further delay would result in war.

“If Hamas stops releasing the hostages, then there is no deal and there is war,” Katz said during a visit to a military command centre. Katz also referenced Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Gaza's Palestinian population to neighbouring countries, fueling tensions further.

Hamas rejected the language of threats, demanding that Israel uphold its end of the ceasefire deal, specifically the delivery of necessary aid. In response, a spokesperson for Hamas, Hazem Kassem, slammed Israel’s failure to meet the terms and reiterated that the country's actions were jeopardising the truce.

The ceasefire’s fragility was further hit by US President Donald Trump’s remarks about relocating Palestinians out of Gaza, a proposal that has been met with fierce opposition from both Jordan and Egypt, two countries that Trump suggested could absorb Palestinians.