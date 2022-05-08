Al-Qaida chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video
- Al-Zawahri says in the video that “US weakness” was the reason that its ally Ukraine became “prey” for the Russian invasion.
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of his predecessor Osama bin Laden.
Al-Zawahri says in the video that “US weakness” was the reason that its ally Ukraine became “prey” for the Russian invasion.
The 27-minute speech was released Friday according to the SITE Intelligence group, which monitors militant activity. The leader appears sitting at a desk with books and a gun.
Urging Muslim unity, al-Zawahri said the US was in a state of weakness and decline, citing the impact of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan launched after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Bin Laden was the mastermind and financier behind the attacks.
“Here (the US) is after its defeat in Iraq and Afghanistan, after the economic disasters caused by the 9/11 invasions, after the Corona pandemic, and after it left its ally Ukraine as prey for the Russians,” he said.
Bin Laden was killed in a 2011 raid by US forces on his compound hideout in Pakistan.
Al-Zawahri's whereabouts are unknown. He is wanted by the FBI and there is a $25 million reward for information leading to his capture.
-
Russia's Putin 'doesn't believe he can afford to lose' in Ukraine: CIA chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and is "doubling down" on the war, but shows no signs of planning to use tactical nuclear weapons, CIA director Bill Burns said Saturday. Putin's belief in the Russian military's ability to wear down Ukrainian resistance probably has not been shaken despite key battlefield defeats, the US spy chief told a Financial Times conference.
-
South Africa Covid positivity rate nears record amid Omicron spread
South Africa's daily coronavirus test positivity rate neared a record, rising above 30% on Saturday for the first time in almost five months as two sublineages of the omicron variant spread rapidly ahead of the nation's winter season. There were 8,524 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 31.1% positivity rate of those tested, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on its website. The record so far was 34.9% on Dec. 14.
-
Comic book artist George Perez known for work on titles like Avengers dies at 67
George Perez, an acclaimed comic book artist and writer known for his influential work on such superhero titles as the Avengers, Wonder Woman and the Teen Titans, has died, Marvel and DC Comics announced. He revealed last year that he was battling pancreatic cancer. DC Comics tweeted that Perez's contributions "were pivotal in both driving and reinventing DC's long and rich history." Perez was known for his clean, dynamic and realistic style.
-
What happened when Trump appeared for a fundraiser
Former President Donald Trump arrived at Churchill Downs for his $75,000-per-person fundraiser around 6pm. His entrance was shielded from the general public and the press. Whispers of Trump's arrival passed through the crowd that backed up for twenty minutes. Some shouted his name, “Trump, Trump, Trump.” Others seemed irritated at the delay. “This is ridiculous,” one woman grumbled. The details of Trump's event, including who is in attendance were not made public.
-
Ukraine says all women and children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Saturday, despite what military officers said was an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. "This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Mariupol has been left in ruins by weeks of Russian bombardment and the steel mill has been largely destroyed.
