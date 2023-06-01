Jeff Bezos pays a whopping $600,000 a month in rent for Malibu home where he stays with fiancee Lauren Sánchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sánchez are paying a whopping $600,000 a month in rent for Kenny G’s Malibu home, says a report by TMZ.

Jeff Bezos (AP file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 5,500-square-foot house and the estate has a huge backyard, pool, screening room, recording studio and other facilities. Bezos and Sanchez are living in the rented accommodation while they await the completion of their $175 million Beverly Hills house.

ALSO READ| US House passes debt ceiling deal as default threat looms

As per reports, Bezos checked into Kenny G's estate in March, with his own furnishings. It means the $600,000 a month in rent is being paid without getting the home furnished. It is another thing that the huge amount might not be a big deal for Bezos who is reportedly the third richest person in the world.

Meanwhile, Bezos is constructing a dream house in 10-acre Beverly Hills estate which he bought from former Warner Bros. president Jack Warner in early 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Bezos got engaged to Sanchez on his $500 million yacht named Koru while in the South of France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the engagement, Bezos proposed with a 20-carat diamond ring, estimated to cost $2.5 million.

Bezos' superyacht has a sculpture resembling Sanchez. The 417-feet vessel is the world's tallest sailing yacht and was meticulously constructed in the Netherlands. It boasts three majestic masts, enabling it to reach impressive speeds of up to 20 knots. The annual upkeep costs for the yacht is approximately $25 million. Koru is reported to accommodate up to 18 guests. It requires a skilled crew of 40 sailors to ensure its seamless operation and navigation. Comprising three lavishly designed levels, one of the decks even houses a splendid swimming pool. Interestingly, the yacht is accompanied by a support vessel named Abeona, which includes a helipad, luxurious vehicles, jet skis, and various extravagant amenities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}