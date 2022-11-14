Amazon's Jeff Bezos to give away most of his $124 billion fortune: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that he plans to give away the majority of his $124 billion net worth during his lifetime. Jeff Bezos made the comments in an interview to CNN saying that he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change. He also said that through this move he wishes to support people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.

This marks the first time Jeff Bezos has announced that he plans to give most of the money. Earlier, critics had chided Jeff Bezos for not signing the Giving Pledge, a promise by hundreds of the world's richest people to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

Jeff Bezos made the comments alongside his partner, the journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez. He said the couple is “building the capacity to be able to give away this money.”

When asked whether he intends to donate the majority of his wealth within his lifetime, Jeff Bezos said, “Yeah, I do.”

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” Jeff Bezos told CNN.

“It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar. There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, too,” he added.

“So you have to think about it carefully and you have to have brilliant people on the team," he further said.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have been together since 2019.

