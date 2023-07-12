Amazon's Prime Day splash! Intex inflatable Kayak is proving to be the hottest deal for Kayaking aficionados. Here's why

Amazon's Prime Day deals have brought some amazing offers for its customers but few have gained more attention than others for a good reason. With over 20,000 excellent ratings, the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is currently available for just $83 (down from $170) — a savings of more than 51%. Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is currently available for just $83 (down from $170) — a savings of more than 51%.(Amazon)

Kayaking is popular in the US as a low-key water activity but most of the Kayaks available in the market are rigid carbon fibre models that occupy a considerable space in storage.

The Intex inflatable kayak comes with a pump around 2 inches in size making it even more convenient to store and carry.

About Intex Challenger K1 Kayak

The inflatable kayak has a weight of slightly more than 27 pounds and collapses to fit into a small carrying case, which is also included in this offer. Dad doesn't get much more mobile than that! Its strong, welded vinyl construction can also support up to 220 pounds.

Intex Challenger K1 Kayak(Amazon)

Repair patches are also available in case something pointy were to cut the material. The front of the boat has a netting panel that makes it easy to store equipment.

Over 20K reviews

Intex Challenger K1 Kayak has attracted over 20,000 reviews on Amazon with many buyers feeling highly satisfied with the product.

A happy reviewer was amazed by the quality of the kayak. The reviewer wrote, "If I could give six stars, I would!" they said. "As soon as we got to the lake, I unfolded it, blew it up, snapped together the paddle and took it for a spin. The quality is impeccable. It maneuvers through the water splendidly, and even bumping up against the rocky shore didn't faze the heavy-duty material it is constructed from. Another plus — it didn't flip over once, even with my rough-and-tumble sons at the helm."

Another buyer also mentioned about the handy pump noting, “It was super easy to inflate with the pump that came with it, stayed perfectly inflated and was comfortable to sit in.”

