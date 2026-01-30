America Needs Restraint—and Facts

Our long cold civil war heated up somewhat in Minneapolis this week, and you’d be dreaming if you think we won’t have more such moments and tensions, and not only on immigration. We aren’t at peace with ourselves. Federal immigration officers deploy pepper spray at protesters after a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP)

Here we take a look at some large things that went wrong and can be made better.

The federal government has not only the right but the duty to enforce U.S. immigration law. An urgent aspect of that action is to find and detain those who, since arriving here, have violently broken the law.

But if you do this, you must do it right—professionally, with restraint, by the book, in the full spirit of the law.

Americans don’t want and won’t accept masked men in camouflage jumping out of unmarked vans and demanding their papers. It’s not us. The government has to know that. Americans don’t want and will reject the street killing of protesters followed by an official response of lies and accusations.

All big actions have a spirit to them. Immigration enforcement must be serious and sober. Often, federal officers and agents have taken on a tough-guy way, pushing people around, being rough, profane and trigger-happy. They have operated within a context of fairly constant challenge—surrounded, pushed, jeered and taunted. But they can’t be a law unto themselves. They’ve looked like a mook army jacked up on videogames—not tough, just macho. The tough have self-discipline. These guys are operating with an eye to escalation, not de-escalation, which is among the first things cops are taught: Cool things down.

We debate whether they’ve been sufficiently trained. You’ve seen the videos, they aren’t sufficiently trained.

The federal government should pause enforcement and take time to regroup, retrain, reorient.

Which brings us to the spirit of the anti-ICE protests. Those who’ve taken to the streets are indignant, emotionally engaged, opposed and driven to show opposition. But watching them I thought: We don’t know how to protest anymore, we’re losing this knowledge.

Within human memory America was the stage of one of the greatest protest movements in all history, the civil-rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s. Its power came from a dignity that was majestic and couldn’t be denied. Go back to the photos of the marches in Selma, Montgomery and Birmingham. The protesters’ mien was sober, they presented themselves as adults who were morally serious, they were morally responsible and meant moral business. Look at their faces. They were sacrificial. They were risking their physical safety by putting themselves on the line for a great purpose.

They knew civil disobedience must be civil, peaceful resistance peaceful. They deliberately appealed to the conscience of a nation and were certain that nation, America, had a conscience to which an appeal could be made. Which was a compliment.

We’ve just marked Martin Luther King Day. He strategized that movement. He believed peacefulness and nonviolence were morally grounded (in Christianity) and historically tested (by Gandhi). He knew it was the way of the strong, not the weak.

In Birmingham there were marches, sit-ins, boycotts. The police chief, “Bull” Connor, turned fire hoses on the demonstrators, who didn’t physically retaliate. King knew the divide between those demonstrators and the violent response would play out on TV screens across the country. And he knew which side America would take.

Current protesters should emulate that dignity and power, not fall into formless jeering and harassment. Instead, they seem to have a spirit of “I’m so upset, I have a right to act out due to my sharper sense of injustice.” No. Be slow to interfere with law enforcement, and summon support by your bearing.

A final thought on an urgent need. As soon as something terrible happens, we fight about the facts. We’re at each other’s throats over what really happened, what’s true, who did what. It’s always a second front in the battle and always makes things worse.

We need the facts more quickly, more soberly, in greater depth. At this point in our country great reporting isn’t a craft or a talent, it is a patriotic act. It presents the facts on which we can build a serviceable picture of what happened, of right and wrong. This steadies the civic mind.

What reporters do is hard—find human beings in the thicket, in the wild, earn their trust, convince them to speak, read opaque documents, decipher things, restrain their own views, get the facts accurately and then let those facts speak for themselves.

News organizations want more voices and views—fine, good for them, more spirited opinion, good. But what you most need when your country is breaking up, and it seems possible every day that we’re breaking up, is the facts. In the troubled, challenged world of current journalism, he who has the facts will win the future.

A little side trip here to Walter Cronkite, whose name is being mentioned a lot. “Everyone trusted Cronkite.” True. I knew him, he was human, and he wasn’t trusted because he had nice eyes or a nice way or a well-lit set or smoked a pipe.

People trusted him because for much of his career he’d been a workaday reporter at United Press International. And it formed him, shaped his journalism. UPI, the Associated Press and other wire services told America what was happening each day in the country and the world.

Here is what the wires taught you. Their product was purchased and had to be acceptable to every newspaper in the country—liberal and conservative, big city and small. So wire service reporters had to play it straight—get it first but get it right, facts are gettable, verification necessary. You disciplined yourself out of the story. Accuracy was all.

Because of that training, viewers could tell Cronkite was a professional operating under clear and continuing standards.

The wire services, plus independent big-city papers, gave the nation a shared factual floor. We need to get it back. We won’t get through the future without it. So we need journalism (freelance, independent, institutional) more than ever.

Reporting is expensive—you have to get a lot of reporters on the ground, running around, getting the data. But it’s where the investment needs to be made.

People think journalism is hopelessly tainted, just another partisan player, can never get its reputation back. Wrong. You can build it each day. You can open up a new account in the credibility bank, see it grow. When Cronkite said Vietnam was a failure he was believed, because he had a big personal account to draw on.

The collapse of local newspapers means old-hand reporters and editors who knew the neighborhood are largely gone. The big national newspapers had bureaus in state capitals but shut them down as the internet rose—so that reporting is gone.

We’re kind of a ridiculous country in that we’re obsessed with what other Americans believe but aren’t covering the other Americans or bothering to know them. We have to turn this around.

I realize this sounds like “let’s return to the old ways.” But yes, let’s. They worked, the country didn’t rupture, we endured. Which is what we want.