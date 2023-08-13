American Airlines woman's new video captures her meltdown at airport

In a recent incident that caught the attention of both passengers and authorities, Tiffany Gomas, 38, made headlines after being removed from a flight due to a dramatic outburst. The incident, which took place on July 2, has now been brought to light through newly-released bodycam footage.

A startling meltdown on the plane

Tiffany Gomas, 38, gained attention for her dramatic outburst on a flight, captured on newly-released bodycam footage. (TikTok)

The situation unfolded as Gomas, clutching her Goyard bag, rushed to the front of the plane and expressed concerns about the aircraft's safety. She proclaimed to fellow

passengers that she was leaving the plane because she believed it wasn't safe.

A tearful plea and an emotional warning

In the newly-released bodycam footage from a Fort Worth police officer, Gomas is seen speaking to an airport employee, her voice quivering. She inquires about the flight's schedule shortly after her viral meltdown. Tearfully, she says, "Do not let that plane leave, I'm being dead serious. Do not let that plane leave."

Outside the airport, Gomas is encountered by local authorities, who urge her to leave. In a second clip, she can be heard declaring, "My dad's a cop, fk you, dude. Fk you." However, the veracity of her claim about her father's profession remains unverified. The police officer maintains composure and simply instructs her to "have a nice day."

Life after the incident: "My life has been blown up"

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Gomas revealed the aftermath of her viral outburst. "My life has been blown up. It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes," she expressed. The incident and subsequent media coverage have left a significant impact on her life.

The original video captured Gomas's shaken demeanor as she addressed her fellow passengers. She made a strong statement, saying, "I'm getting the f*** off and there's a reason…. I'm telling you right now that motherf***er back there is not real and you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to." Her words left a mark on the memory of those who witnessed the incident.