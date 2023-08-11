Home / World News / 'No one should judge me', American Airlines passenger Tiffany Gomes speaks out on life after famous airplane rant

'No one should judge me', American Airlines passenger Tiffany Gomes speaks out on life after famous airplane rant

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Aug 11, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Marketing exec Tiffany Gomas, known for her viral airplane outburst, speaks on life change, seeks legal counsel.

Tiffany Gomas, the marketing executive responsible for the viral "that motherf—r back there is not real" outburst on an American Airlines flight, has spoken out about how her life has drastically changed since the incident. Gomas, 38, who resides in a $1.6 million Dallas home, revealed, "My life has been blown up. It’s frightening. Things go viral and everything changes." She emphasizes the importance of not jumping to conclusions, saying, "No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge."

Consulting legal help

In the midst of the media frenzy, Gomas is seeking legal counsel as she navigates the aftermath of her actions. She urges people to consider the bigger picture before making judgments about her behavior.

The infamous rant

The incident occurred on an American Airlines flight departing from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on July 2. Gomas made a scene, declaring she was leaving the plane because of the person "back there" who she claimed wasn't real. The incident caused significant delays and garnered widespread attention.

Gomas revealed that the bizarre episode stemmed from a dispute with her relatives, alleging that they had stolen her Airpods. She maintained that much of the story being reported is inaccurate but chose not to provide further details.

According to police records, Gomas made repeated attempts to reboard the plane, even after interventions by the airport's Department of Safety. While she was issued a warrant for criminal trespass, she was not formally charged or arrested.

Also Read | American Airlines passenger who freaked out over ‘not real’ person identified as Texas marketing executive Tiffany Gomas

Gomas has worked with Uppercut Marketing, LLC since 2016, and her LinkedIn profile indicates her involvement in marketing roles. In 2017, she was recognized as a "rising star" in a marketing trade publication and held the position of vice president at Elevate Brand Marketing.

Tiffany Gomas's viral outburst serves as a reminder of how quickly life can change in the age of social media. Her story underscores the importance of understanding the full context before passing judgment on others.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
