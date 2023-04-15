American man spends over 1.4 crore on surgeries to increase height for this reason

An American man underwent two major surgeries costing more than ₹1.4 crore ($170,000) to increase his height by 5 inches. He stated that the reason for this decision was due to his dating life and long-standing feelings of inferiority because of his short height.

Moses Gibson increased his height from 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches after undergoing a procedure in 2016, and he is currently in the process of another surgery that will bring him to a height of 5 feet 10 inches by June of this year.

A marketing agency in the aesthetic industry, "The Cosmic Lane," shared a video on Twitter featuring Moses speaking about his surgeries. In the video, he discusses how he had been struggling with his dating life, and had even attempted various medications and sought the help of a "spiritual healer" in an attempt to increase his height.

After trying various other methods to increase his height, Moses ultimately decided to pursue surgical enhancement. To afford the costly procedure, he worked as a software engineer during the day and drove for Uber at night, saving a total of $75,000 over the course of three years. In 2016, he underwent his first surgery, which increased his height to 5 feet 8 inches. Just last month, he spent an additional $98,000 on a second surgery in the hopes of gaining 2 inches more.

“After the first surgery, I became less hesitant and less worried about the result when talking to women. I now have a girlfriend. I also started wearing shorts and taking full-body pictures, which I never used to,” Moses said.

What was the procedure?

The procedure Moses underwent to increase his height involves breaking the tibia and fibula bones and inserting magnetic, limb-lengthening nails into them, according to The Cosmetic Lane. However, this type of operation can carry risks such as poor bone formation, inappropriate bone lengthening, fractures, and blood clots.

After his surgeries, Moses now uses a height-lengthening device three times a day, which gradually pulls the cut bone apart by one millimetre at a time. This process encourages his body to generate new bone tissue, which will ultimately fill the gap and increase his overall height. Doctors have stated that with proper use of the device, Moses will eventually reach a height of 5-foot-10.

