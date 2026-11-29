The College Board, which administers the SAT college admissions exam, said hackers accessed systems used to create new accounts and submit financial aid applications, the latest in a recent surge of cyberattacks on large organizations and agencies.

"Cyber Attack" phrase and PHP code appear in this illustration taken October 22, 2026. (REUTERS) more less

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The nonprofit, which also administers Advanced Placement exams and a widely used college financial aid application service, said in a statement late on Friday that the breach exposed basic account information for some users and allowed hackers to initiate password resets in certain cases.

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The incident targeted a critical gateway to higher education in the United States. Millions of students use the College Board's programs each year to seek college admission, earn academic credit and apply for financial aid.

The New York-based organization temporarily suspended new account creation in response to the breach. It said there was no evidence of "improper access to our repository of test scores and content."

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators were still assessing the impact on users of its CSS Profile financial aid application, said Massie Ritsch, a College Board spokesperson. Financial aid data can contain sensitive information about family income and taxes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators were still assessing the impact on users of its CSS Profile financial aid application, said Massie Ritsch, a College Board spokesperson. Financial aid data can contain sensitive information about family income and taxes. {{/usCountry}}

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Early findings indicate the breach affected a "small subset" of the organization's millions of user accounts, exposing basic information such as names and email addresses, Ritsch said.

A wave of cyberattacks has hit major organizations worldwide. Recent incidents include a breach of the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform and a cyberattack on FIFA, the global governing body for soccer.

Governments and insurers have warned that AI has increased the risk of cyberattacks. Ritsch said preliminary findings suggest the College Board hackers used ARTEX, an open-source artificial intelligence tool that the FBI warned last week had been deployed since August in cyberattacks targeting companies and government agencies.