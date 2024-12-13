American publication once loyal to Meghan Markle now nukes her rapid ‘flopping’ projects

Meghan Markle, once championed by The Cut in a high-profile 2022 cover story, now finds the magazine questioning her endeavors. A recent article titled Harry and Meghan’s Projects Can’t Stop Flopping marks a dramatic shift in tone, reflecting a broader trend among US media outlets that have soured on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their string of high-profile yet underwhelming projects. Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Written by pop culture journalist Danielle Cohen, the article critiques the couple’s latest Netflix venture, Polo, which explores the lives of wealthy athletes competing in the U.S. Open. Cohen, who admits she hasn’t watched the series, described it as part of the couple’s “tortured attempts to launch a successful Stateside endeavor.”

She quipped, “Seems like this one is bound for the same fate as Markle’s beleaguered jam company.”

Polo has received scathing reviews, with critics branding it a tedious, uninspired look at an elitist sport. The Guardian’s Stuart Heritage awarded the series two stars, stating, “Polo looks destined to fall through the submenus into obscurity at the speed of light.” Meanwhile, The Telegraph called it a “dull indulgence about a rich person’s pursuit,” with reviewers criticizing the minimal screen time devoted to Harry and Meghan.

Expert predicts Polo series could end Sussexes' streaming deal

Nick Ede, a UK-based brand and culture expert told Daily Mail, “This could potentially be a nail in the coffin for their deal with the streaming giant.” Ede noted that the series, which largely focuses on Argentinian polo star Nacho Figueras and other players, lacks the appeal necessary to compete with Netflix’s blockbuster offerings like Black Dove.

Prince Harry, who promised the series would showcase the “true depth and spirit of the sport,” only appears briefly in the five-part documentary. Meghan’s presence is even more scarce, leading to the show being nicknamed “the Nacho show” behind the scenes.

The criticism comes just two years after The Cut published an in-depth profile on Meghan, which made headlines for her controversial comments about the royal family. At the time, Meghan had claimed she and Harry were “happy” to leave Britain and criticized the monarchy’s hierarchical dynamics. Following backlash, Meghan later told Variety she felt she had been “too trusting” and “too open” during the interview, saying it was intended to focus on her podcast and other projects.