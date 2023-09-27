Amid India-Canada row, YouTuber slams Justin Trudeau, Khalistani terrorist; ‘stop dreaming’

Social media is rife with posts supporting India as well as Canada amid diplomatic tension between both countries after allegations of New Delhi's role in the killing of secessionist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Similarly, a Canadian YouTuber also came forward to and questioned Justin Trudeau's government in opposition of the Khalistan movement. YouTuber Nancy Grewal(YouTube)

Nancy Grewal, the YouTuber, in the over 3-minute-long video lashed out at Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one of the key leaders of the movement, and called him an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). She further recommended Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make efforts to form ‘Khalistan in Canada’ instead of ‘promoting separatist agenda in India’.



“Pannu, everybody knows your standards. You don’t want to live in Punjab, nor does your family want to live in Punjab. Your aim is to break India, we all know this. Everybody knows what you are dreaming. Stop dreaming of breaking India, if you have the courage then come to India and put forward your demands,” she said.

She further alleged that Pannun owns luxury villas in both the United States and Canada which he bought from the fundings he received in the name of ‘Khalistan movement’. She also asked why hasn't he invested in Punjab despite being incredibly rich.

