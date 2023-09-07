Amid row over Udhayanidhi's remark, this US city declares Sept 3 as ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Day

Amid the row over Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in India, a city in the United States has declared September 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day.

According to reports, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, Craig Greenberg made the proclamation on Tuesday. Reportedly, the official proclamation was read by deputy mayor Barbara Sexton Smith during the Maha Kumbha Abhishekam celebration at the Hindu Temple in the city.

Several spiritual leaders including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, and Bhagawati Saraswati were present at the event.

One of the spiritual leaders Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati shared pictures from the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “The re-consecration - or #Mahakumbh #Abhishekam - of the #Hindu Temple of #Kentucky was made more powerful and significant @LouisvilleMayor's proclamation of 3 September 2023 as #SanatanaDharma Day! A wonderful new chapter in the glorious saga of #Indian culture!”

A massive controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu chief minister's son Udhayanidhi compared the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ with diseases like dengue and malaria and said it should not be merely opposed but "eradicated".

“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he said in Chennai last week.

On Wednesday, an FIR was filed against Udhayanidhi and Congress leader Priyank Kharge for “hurting religious sentiments” under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was filed based on the complaints of advocates at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.