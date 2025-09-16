Amid Rubio's Jerusalem visit, Israel launches ‘occupy Gaza City’ plan, heavily bombs city

Gaza City was heavily bombed on Tuesday as Israel's war on Gaza nears its third year. This fresh bombardment of the Palestinian territory comes in the background of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Jerusalem, where the top US diplomat backed Israel's plan against Hamas. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israeli President Isaac Herzog during Rubio's visit in Jerusalem on Monday(AFP)

Relentless bombing was carried out in Gaza City, a day after Rubio's visit to Jerusalem, witnesses told AFP, with homes being destroyed and residents getting trapped under the rubble.

Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that "bombing is still ongoing heavily across Gaza City, and the number of deaths and injuries continues to rise".

Furthermore, on Monday, the Israeli military launched a ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reported, citing Israeli officials.

Israel's offence in Gaza

While talks unfolded in Jerusalem and Doha, Israeli forces were continuing their assault on Gaza City, where at least 16 Palestinians were killed in strikes on two homes and on a tent, housing a displaced family, local health authorities said.

A 16-floor building was also destroyed on the west side of the city, hours after a warning came for displaced families sheltering inside to leave. It said the building was being used to hide "terrorist infrastructure."

Meanwhile, the 'occupy Gaza city' plan aims at rooting out Hamas from the Palestinian strip, Israeli officials told Axios. According to Palestinian media, several airstrikes have been carried out in Gaza city and Israeli tanks have also started to move in.

Rubio backs Israel

Rubio also backed Israel in its attacks on Gaza, saying that they will explore diplomatic ways to end the war, but are also prepared that it’s not going to happen.

"As much as we may wish that there be a peaceful, diplomatic way to end it, and we'll continue to explore and be dedicated to it, we also have to be prepared for the possibility that's not going to happen," said Rubio, calling Hamas "savage terrorists".

He also said that Hamas needs to cease to exist as an “armed element that can threaten peace and security.”

Rubio also called on urged Qatar to continue its mediating role in resolving the Gaza conflict. After Israel's strike on Gaza, the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas were impacted.