world news

Amid tensions with Ukraine, Russia holds ballistic missile tests

The exercise, approved by President Vladimir Putin, will test Moscow's strategic deterrent, the Kremlin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo/Reuters)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:30 PM IST
ANI |

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the start of the drills to test the strategic deterrence with launches of ballistic missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Peskov was asked whether Putin authorized the beginning of the exercise with ballistic missile tests. "Yes," Peskov said.

Putin together with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko observed the test launches of ballistic missiles at the control center.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strategic deterrence drills were planned, with maneuvers involving the Russian Aerospace Forces, Southern Military District units, Strategic Missile Forces, and Northern and the Black Sea fleets.

As the ministry claimed, the drills aim to test the readiness of military command, combat launching units, crews of combat ships and strategic missile carriers, and to check the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces. 

