Home / World News / Russia makes demands that it knows can't be fulfilled, NATO chief says
world news

Russia makes demands that it knows can't be fulfilled, NATO chief says

“Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo, Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo, Reuters)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | Byhindustantimes.com

Moscow is confronting NATO with demands it knows the alliance cannot meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"The danger is now the combination of this massive military build-up with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say: If we don't meet them, there will be military consequences," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.

"This is a new normal, that we have a Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security and then demonstrating their will to use force or the threat of force to get their will," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out