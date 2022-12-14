Iranian footballer faces death penalty over participation in anti-hijab protests

An Iranian professional soccer player is facing death penalty for participating in the nationwide protests. In November, Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, was arrested after participating in the protests and charged in connection with the death of an an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Newsweek reported.

Nasr-Azadani reportedly participated in the protests only briefly and chanted anti-government slogans along with others. Nasr-Azadani was then charged with a crime known as moharebeh- “enmity against God” which carries the death penalty as punishment.

FIFPRO, the Netherlands-based international union for professional soccer players, spoke out against Amir Nasr-Azadani's death penalty saying,

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country."

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment,” the organization said in a tweet.

Protests erupted in Iran following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from injuries allegedly suffered while in the custody of Iran's "morality police." Mahsa Amini was reportedly arrested during a visit to the capital city of Tehran for not wearing her hijab properly.

