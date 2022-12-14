See ‘gate to hell’ in Russia as giant sinkhole spotted close to ski resort

A ‘gate to hell’ opened in Russia with a giant sinkhole being spotted close to a major ski resort, it was reported. The huge collapse came at an iron-ore mine with one house seen perched on the edge of the new crater almost swallowed up following the implosion, The Mirror reported.

Residents of a total of four homes had been earlier moved from the site in Sheregesh in the Kemerovo region of Siberia amid fears of a collapse, it was reported adding that no casualties took place because of the implosion.

“The subsidence of the earth's surface in the boundaries of the mining allotment of the Sheregesh mine was predictable. [Residents of] houses No. 14, 16, 18 and 20 on Pervomayskaya Street were resettled [before the collapse]," spokesman for Tashtagol district said.

Meanwhile, work at the Sheregeshsky mine in the Kuzbass industrial area has been suspended and the district government said that it intends to fill the hole in future.

The nearby ski resort Sheregesh is one of the most popular in Russia and is famous for an annual swimsuit skiing competition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail