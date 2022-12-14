Iran sentences 400 people for up to 10 years over anti-hijab protests

Courts in and around the Iranian capital of Tehran have jailed 400 people on charges related to recent protests, for terms of up to 10 years. Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the judiciary chief for Tehran province, said judges had handed down the rulings to “rioters”, Guardian reported quoting comments by the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

Alghasi-Mehr said, “One hundred and sixty people were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison, 80 people to two to five years and 160 people to up to two years.”

UN human rights experts have estimated that more than 14,000 people have been arrested across the country since mid-September. The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten into a coma by morality police for wearing her hijab the wrong way. But it has since morphed into the biggest civil uprising for years.

Authorities have responded with force, firing and beating protesters as the UN office of the high commissioner for human rights has said more than 300 people have been killed in the crackdown, including at least 40 children.

In an attempt to prevent the rallies from spreading, Iran has imposed internet blackouts.

Earlier, authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a construction crane after a rushed and secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was accused of killing two pro-regime militia fighters. He was executed in public, his hands and feet bound and a black bag put over his head.

