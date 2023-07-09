Andrew Tate stirs the pot endorsing Jonah Hill's misogynistic texts regarding his expectations in a partner

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has once again stirred the pot, this time by endorsing Jonah Hill's leaked text messages regarding his expectations in a partner. Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, recently shared screenshots of alleged texts from the actor, accusing him of emotional abuse and controlling behavior. While many have criticized Hill's actions, Tate took to Twitter to support him, igniting a new wave of controversy.

Andrew Tate, a social media influencer known for his controversial opinions and self-proclaimed misogyny, retweeted a post by Candace Owens defending Jonah Hill's leaked texts. Owens' tweet claimed that there was nothing wrong with Hill's desires in a partner and criticized women in society today. Tate's endorsement of Hill's behavior came as no surprise, given his track record of provocative statements on social media.

Leaked texts shed light on Jonah Hill's troubling behavior

Sarah Brady, who dated Jonah Hill for approximately a year, revealed a series of text messages she claims were sent by the "Superbad" star in 2021. The screenshots shared on her Instagram Story depict Hill dictating certain behaviors and setting boundaries for Brady, including restrictions on her social media posts and friendships. Hill allegedly stated that violating these boundaries would be "hurtful and triggering" for him.

Sarah Brady's response shines a light on gaslighting and control

In her posts, Brady highlighted the problematic nature of Hill's texts, emphasizing his misuse of language regarding boundaries and suggesting that he would gaslight her to maintain control. She even shared a photo of herself in a two-piece outfit that she had previously removed at Hill's request, calling him a "misogynist narcissist." Brady expressed hope that if Hill were to have a daughter, she would enlighten him on the true meaning of feminism.

Backlash and ongoing conversation

While Andrew Tate's support for Jonah Hill sparked outrage and further discussion on social media, many individuals have condemned Hill's alleged actions as emotionally abusive and controlling. The leaked texts shed light on the power dynamics within relationships and the importance of healthy boundaries. Critics argue that Hill's behavior is not reflective of a healthy partnership and should not be dismissed or endorsed.

As the conversation surrounding Jonah Hill's leaked texts continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and mutual understanding in relationships. It also highlights the responsibility of public figures to set a positive example and promote healthy attitudes towards gender dynamics. Only time will tell how this controversy will impact Hill's reputation and future relationships.

