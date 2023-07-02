Who is ‘female Andrew Tate’? Anti-feminist YouTuber who believes women shouldn't vote gets notorious moniker

An ‘anti-feminist’ YouTuber has been dubbed the ‘female Andrew Tate’ after she said she believes women should not have the right to vote, and divorce should be illegal. 26-year-old Hannah Pearl Davis frequently takes to social media to express her conservative views, and has garnered over 1.5 million followers. Among other controversial views, Hannah Pearl Davis believes women should not have the right to vote (@pearlythingz/Twitter)

Hannah’s popularity increased after Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on sex trafficking charges in December. Shortly before being taken into custody, Andrew appeared as a guest on Hannah’s channel. Her YouTube following has increased from 960,000 subscribers to 1.54 million after that, as per SocialBlade. She was banned on TikTok in August last year, where she had 930,000 followers.

“Why do all of these big companies censor one side but they don’t censor the other?” she said in a video at the time. “Men have issues, I’m not saying they don’t, but it’s not a fair conversation if only one side gets to speak. We’ve heard about men’s issues the last 20 years, but women don’t listen to men. Feminists don’t want to have the conversation because it makes them look bad. Anything that puts women in a bad light, it’s taken down, it’s censored.”

Hannah was born to software entrepreneurs Dan and Jennifer Davis, and grew up in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother was notably once on the board of directors for UN Women USA, which is a charity supporting gender-equality programs of the United Nations. Hannah now lives in London. She joined YouTube in 2020 but started becoming popular only around May 2022.

Hannah previously told the news outlet Insider that she was influenced by videos of popular right-wing figures like ‘The Daily Wire’ founder Ben Shapiro and economist Thomas Sowell during college.

Hannah Pearl Davis believes women should not have the right to vote

Among other controversial views, Hannah believes women should not have the right to vote. “A lot of people think I’m insane because I don’t think women should vote,” she said in a Twitter video on June 29. “If anything this is probably my most extreme opinion.” She explained that she “came to this conclusion” because she wanted to know “why men were so angry about women”.

“When I started researching this stuff it was pretty easy to figure out why — 90 percent of women have been on birth control, one out of three women has had an abortion, one out of three women has an STD, the average body count is over five, 95 per cent of women are not virgins on their wedding day — so I understand these complaints,” Hannah said.

Hannah went on to say that “the courts, the legal system, all of society is basically pandering and simping for women,” and cited examples like payments for single mothers. “If you pay women to be terrible, then you’re probably going to have more terrible women,” she said.

“The issue is that the politicians, the only way they can get elected, the women vote for them. The reason we can’t see a change in these laws … is because they won’t be re-elected. Does every person deserve the right to vote? Because essentially we have a society where men are just paying for women’s bad decisions,” she added.

Hannah Pearl Davis suggests “outside of reproduction, society would function fine without women”

In another video, Hannah said that “outside of reproduction, society would function fine without women”. “If women stopped working tomorrow I think we would have an increase in efficiency, not a decrease,” she said.

‘The problem is we have all these women that think they’re doing more than they are because they’re hot and they make money off of being hot, and they’re subsidized by the government,” she added.

There are several other videos of Hannah, where she claimed that women don't “deserve a guy that makes six figures if you’re obese,” that women are to blame if their partner cheats, and then men should be able to hit women back. “A lot of you guys are shitty wives,” she said in one video. “You don’t cook for your man, you belittle him, you nag on him all the time. You don’t treat him like a man.”

Hannah also made some very controversial comments on divorce. “I just think that if you want to leave, you just shouldn’t get married. You know, because marriage is supposed to be for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, it’s not supposed to be when I feel like leaving. The majority of divorces now it’s just when the girl feels like leaving,” she said.

Hannah insisted that she is not a misogynist. “Misogyny is the hatred of women,” she said. “I don’t hate women. For some reason acknowledging a basic truth like men and women are different is labelled as misogyny nowadays.”