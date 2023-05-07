'If you meet a female living off some man’s money…', Andrew Tate's new tweet adds to his misogynistic portfolio

British-US citizen Andrew Tate has yet again stirred up controversy with his recent tweet, targeting women who he believes are "living off some man's money". The former kickboxing champion's tweet read, "If you meet a female living off some man’s money, her job lie is always some awful boss bitch bullshit. Business consultant, Interior designer, Stylist. Why not say you work in Starbucks? At least then I’ll believe you? Nobody is paying you to do any of these things. You’re 22 with a cracked iPhone screen. Shut. Up."

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate arrives at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to attend a hearing.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tate's offensive opinions on women have earned him notoriety as a self-proclaimed misogynist. He previously sparked outrage with a series of tweets urging men to avoid festival-going women, claiming they were either "on some losers table who's feeding them cocaine" or in a crowd of "sweaty peasants" trying to prove their worthlessness through endless Instagram stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His social media outbursts have led to his ban from Twitter in 2017 for trivialising rape. However, he was recently among the accounts reinstated by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, which drew criticism from those who believe his views have no place on the platform.

Adding to his troubles, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on December 29th, 2022, in connection with a human trafficking and rape investigation. Although Tate had reportedly been wanted for questioning since April.

The controversial figure has also been placed under house arrest by a Romanian court in relation to the ongoing investigation. Tate's controversial opinions continue to attract attention, but it remains to be seen how much longer he will be allowed to share them on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON