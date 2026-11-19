Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion in what is now the largest stock market debut, with the company valued at $1.5 trillion. The AI developer priced its shares at $83 apiece after raising its offering price from the initial range of $70 to $79, signalling strong investor demand, Reuters reported. The firm will begin trading on Thursday.

Claude-creator Anthropic set an IPO record, raising more than $80 billion. (REUTERS)

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The total deal size stands at $107.3 billion, including another $26 billion that Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares at the IPO price, filings showed, according to Reuters.

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The upsized IPO eclipsed the previous record-setting debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX in June.

Deep Dive How much did Anthropic raise in its IPO, and what is the company's valuation? Anthropic raised $81.3 billion through its IPO, with an additional $26 billion from a private placement, bringing the total deal to $107.3 billion. Its shares were priced at $83, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion. How will Anthropic shares trade after the IPO? Anthropic shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. The IPO price was $83 per share, above the initial marketed range. Why is Anthropic's IPO being watched as a test of investor confidence in AI? The record-setting debut drew strong demand while investors were questioning AI companies' safety, competition and long-term profitability. Anthropic's performance in public markets may offer a gauge of investor appetite for AI, though one listing will not settle the broader debate.

Anthropic's stock market debut comes at a time when investors are increasingly concerned about the future of artificial intelligence companies, amid growing questions over AI safety, intensifying competition and the industry's long-term profitability.

Also Read | US stocks fall: Dow loses 607 points, Nvidia slips after earnings ahead of Anthropic IPO

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{{^usCountry}} These concerns have been compounded by reports of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's sudden departure. Huang, widely regarded as a key figure in the AI industry's rapid expansion, has played a central role in driving its growth. His exit has added to uncertainty among investors already questioning the sustainability of the AI boom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These concerns have been compounded by reports of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's sudden departure. Huang, widely regarded as a key figure in the AI industry's rapid expansion, has played a central role in driving its growth. His exit has added to uncertainty among investors already questioning the sustainability of the AI boom. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to these worries are the enormous sums being poured into building AI infrastructure, with investors increasingly questioning when, if at all, these investments will generate substantial profits. The soaring valuations of AI companies have also raised concerns about whether their future earnings can justify their current market worth

However, the strong market debut has challenged critics' perceptions about Anthropic's future.

Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is awaiting an allocation of Anthropic shares, told Reuters that the company's IPO was a useful gauge of investor appetite for AI.

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Also Read | Anthropic gears up for blockbuster IPO as Nvidia scandal shakes AI stocks

However, Rosenberg also said that it remains to be seen how things unfold for AI companies in the public markets.

"But one listing won't settle the debate. There's a genuine wall of worry right now, and it'll take a few things to climb it. Once Anthropic reports publicly, it becomes one of the clearest tests of whether the economics of AI are holding up," Rosenberg said.

The strong debut could also boost confidence among other companies waiting to tap the public markets. Anthropic's closest rival, OpenAI, is expected to pursue a listing as early as next year.

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"Anthropic's IPO is a big near-term win for the tech sector and should help restore some investor confidence that the AI Revolution growth thesis is not waning," tech analyst Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co. said, according to the Associated Press.