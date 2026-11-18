Anthropic is expected to set its IPO price above $78 per share as more investors show interest in buying its shares ahead of its stock market debut. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei as the AI company prepares for its November 19 Nasdaq listing. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The company had earlier set its IPO price between $70 and $78 per share. However, strong investor demand could push the final price above $78, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Anthropic plans to close its IPO orders and finalise how many investors want to buy its shares at 4 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, November 17. The sources spoke anonymously because they were not allowed to discuss the IPO publicly.

Anthropic is set to list its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange on November 19. Its shares will trade under the ticker symbol ANT.

Also read: Nvidia stock falls as Jensen Huang signals willingness to return as CEO

If the listing goes ahead as planned, Anthropic will enter the stock market about five months after SpaceX made its public debut. SpaceX raised $85.7 billion through its IPO, making it the biggest stock market listing on record, CNBC reported.

However, Anthropic's stock market debut comes at a difficult time for the artificial intelligence industry. Investors have become increasingly cautious about AI companies and the huge amounts of money being spent on developing the technology.

The company is also facing growing public criticism of artificial intelligence in the US. Concerns about the technology and its wider impact have increased across the country, CNBC reported.

Anthropic's background and Claude AI growth Anthropic was founded in 2021 by a group of researchers, including its chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei. The founders had previously worked at OpenAI before leaving the company to establish Anthropic.

OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, is now one of Anthropic's biggest competitors in the artificial intelligence industry.

Anthropic is best known for developing its family of artificial intelligence models called Claude. These AI models are used for tasks such as writing, research, analysis and coding. The company saw rapid business growth in 2026, largely because of the growing popularity of its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Claude Code allows users to work on coding-related tasks with the help of artificial intelligence. Its popularity has helped Anthropic expand its business and increase its revenue.

Also read: Deutsche Bank shares fall as leaked files expose Epstein ties, Trump's tax data breach and Russian links

Anthropic revenue jumps 1,200%, but company reports huge loss Anthropic reported revenue of $33.24 billion for the nine months ended September 30. This was an increase of around 1,200% compared with the same nine-month period last year, showing the company's rapid business expansion, according to the prospectus.

However, the company also reported a net loss of $104 billion during the nine-month period. Most of this reported loss was linked to changes in the fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities, rather than its regular business operations, according to Anthropic's IPO filing. For comparison, Anthropic had reported a net loss of $25.1 billion during the same nine-month period in 2025, its prospectus showed.

Anthropic highlights AI safety risks ahead of IPO Anthropic has built its image as a company that focuses on making artificial intelligence (AI) safe and using it responsibly. Its IPO document included more than 90 pages of possible risks that investors should know before buying its shares.

In a video made for its IPO roadshow, CEO Dario Amodei spoke about the company's future plans and the opportunities AI could bring. He said he believes AI could help humans solve problems that people have struggled with for thousands of years.

Amodei also said the company must carefully manage the risks of AI while developing the technology and making sure the business remains financially strong. He invited investors to join Anthropic as it prepares to enter the stock market and begin its next phase of growth.