e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Anti-India protest in London fails to live up to the hype

Anti-India protest in London fails to live up to the hype

The mission had been the target of violence on August 15 and September 3 last year, which spiralled into a diplomatic row between New Delhi and London. British authorities could not allow third countries to “play their games” in the UK, they were told.

world Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:37 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
India had frowned at the UK government for violent anti-India protests outside the Indian High Commission in London last year.
India had frowned at the UK government for violent anti-India protests outside the Indian High Commission in London last year. (REUTERS Photo/File)
         

A tight cordon of security by Scotland Yard around the Indian high commission prevented recurrence of violence on Sunday as demonstrators raised anti-India slogans and separatist demands related to ‘Khalistan’ and Kashmir.

India’s diplomatic pressure described as ‘relentless’ ensured that British authorities took adequate measures, including mounted police and cameras to record and identify protestors. Unlike the hype before Sunday, the protest attracted less than 1,000 people.

The mission had been the target of violence on August 15 and September 3 last year, which spiralled into a diplomatic row between New Delhi and London. British authorities could not allow third countries to “play their games” in the UK, they were told.

Stringent measures were in place during subsequent protests, including one on Diwali, when protestors were not allowed near India House. Sunday’s protest was preceded by a series of engagements by diplomats with home secretary Priti Patel, among others.

Groups involved in the Sunday protest included Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and the Kashmir Solidarity Movement, besides Sikh separatist outfits. The protestors were confined to the road opposite the mission, with all access points effectively blocked by the police.

“It seems some delay in giving police permission to the protest ensured that not many turned up, while fatigue is also setting in, as things have moved on in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked”, a senior community leader insisting on anonymity said.

Protests were also held on Saturday on the eve of the Republic Day against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), when students, activists and others gathered opposite Downing Street.

The organisers included the South Asia Solidarity Group, CasteWatch UK, SOAS India Society, Tamil People in the UK, Indian Workers Association (GB), Indian Muslim Federation (UK), Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations, Kashmir Solidarity Movement, South Asian Students Against Fascism, Newham Muslim Alliance; Ghadar International.

tags
top news
India calls on EU lawmakers to engage on CAA for ‘accurate assessment of facts’
India calls on EU lawmakers to engage on CAA for ‘accurate assessment of facts’
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news